Technavio has been monitoring the hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.23 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Advances in network infrastructure has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market is segmented as below:

Solution

Virtual Development and Setup

Network Traffic Management

Virtual Assistance and Support

Configuration and Change Management

Others

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research,

Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market report covers the following areas:

Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Size

Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Trends

Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies emergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning as one of the prime reasons driving the hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market growth during the next few years.

Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market, including some of the vendors such as Avaya Inc., CenturyLink, Cisco Systems, Inc. and NEC Corporation. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market vendors

Table of Content

PART:01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART:02 SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART:03 MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART:04 MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART:05 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART:06 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION

Market segmentation by solution

Comparison by solution

Virtual development and setup Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Network traffic management Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Virtual assistance and support Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Configuration and change management Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by solution

PART:07 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART:08 GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART:09 DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

PART:10 VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART:11 VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Avaya Inc.

CenturyLink

Cisco Systems, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Siemens

PART:12 APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

