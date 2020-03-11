The "Acetic Acid Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the acetic acid market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of acetic acid from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the acetic acid market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of acetic acid, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest acetic acid producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of acetic acid producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of acetic acid producers on the basis of data from acetic acid manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of acetic acid in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Acetic acid market

1.1. Acetic acid consumption in Russia

Acetic acid consumption, physical terms

Acetic acid consumption, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of acetic acid

Acetic acid structure by source of supply

1.2. Acetic acid production

Dynamics and volumes of acetic acid production

Acetic acid production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian acetic acid market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Acetic acid production seasonality

Acetic acid production by manufacturers

1.3. Acetic acid import

Acetic acid import, physical terms

Acetic acid import by countries, import structure

Acetic acid import by regions, import structure

Acetic acid import by company

Acetic acid import seasonality

Acetic acid import, value terms

Acetic acid import by countries, import structure

Acetic acid import by regions, import structure

Acetic acid import by company

Import prices

1.4. Acetic acid export

Acetic acid export, physical terms

Acetic acid export by countries, export structure

Acetic acid export by regions, export structure

Acetic acid export by company

Acetic acid exports seasonality

Acetic acid export, value terms

Acetic acid export by countries, export structure

Acetic acid export by regions, export structure

Acetic acid export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of acetic acid market

1.5. Prices for acetic acid in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on acetic acid market

1.6. Acetic acid sales

Acetic acid sales, physical terms

Acetic acid sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Acetic acid market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in acetic acid market in Russia

Forecast of acetic acid consumption in Russia

Forecast of acetic acid production in Russia

Forecast of acetic acid export in Russia

Forecast of acetic acid import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in acetic acid market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian acetic acid

4. Acetic acid producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

