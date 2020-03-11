The "Acetic Acid Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the acetic acid market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of acetic acid from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the acetic acid market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of acetic acid, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest acetic acid producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of acetic acid producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of acetic acid producers on the basis of data from acetic acid manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of acetic acid in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Acetic acid market
1.1. Acetic acid consumption in Russia
- Acetic acid consumption, physical terms
- Acetic acid consumption, value terms
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of acetic acid
- Acetic acid structure by source of supply
1.2. Acetic acid production
- Dynamics and volumes of acetic acid production
- Acetic acid production by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian acetic acid market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Acetic acid production seasonality
- Acetic acid production by manufacturers
1.3. Acetic acid import
- Acetic acid import, physical terms
- Acetic acid import by countries, import structure
- Acetic acid import by regions, import structure
- Acetic acid import by company
- Acetic acid import seasonality
- Acetic acid import, value terms
- Acetic acid import by countries, import structure
- Acetic acid import by regions, import structure
- Acetic acid import by company
- Import prices
1.4. Acetic acid export
- Acetic acid export, physical terms
- Acetic acid export by countries, export structure
- Acetic acid export by regions, export structure
- Acetic acid export by company
- Acetic acid exports seasonality
- Acetic acid export, value terms
- Acetic acid export by countries, export structure
- Acetic acid export by regions, export structure
- Acetic acid export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of acetic acid market
1.5. Prices for acetic acid in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on acetic acid market
1.6. Acetic acid sales
- Acetic acid sales, physical terms
- Acetic acid sales, value terms
2. Forecast of Acetic acid market in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in acetic acid market in Russia
- Forecast of acetic acid consumption in Russia
- Forecast of acetic acid production in Russia
- Forecast of acetic acid export in Russia
- Forecast of acetic acid import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in acetic acid market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian acetic acid
4. Acetic acid producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b6smue
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005394/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900