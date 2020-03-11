The global self-service kiosk market is expected to grow by USD 2.29 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005398/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Self-service Kiosk Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing preference for contactless payment is propelling the adoption of self-service kiosks. Self-service kiosks are equipped with contactless payment terminals. They enable customers to make payments via debit cards, credit cards, or NFC-enabled devices such as smartwatches and smartphones. These modes of transactions are very secure, convenient, and fast, which helps merchants minimize waiting time and improve the in-store payment experience. Thus, the increasing adoption of contactless payment will boost the growth of the self-service kiosk market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/report/self-service-kiosk-market-size-industry-analysis

As per Technavio, the growing focus on smart retail stores will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Self-Service Kiosk Market: Growing Focus on Smart Retail Stores

Smart retail stores are gaining popularity with the growing self-service kiosk market trends. It eliminates human interaction to enable self-checkout. Transactions are made using card payment module integrated with kiosks and eliminates long queues at payment terminals. Several smart retail stores are focusing on enhancing the customer experience by adopting self-service kiosks. For instance, the Target brand has already deployed self-service kiosks in its retail stores. Thus, with the growing focus on smart retail stores, the market for self-service kiosks is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Self-Service Kiosk Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the self-service kiosk market by end-user (retail, travel and tourism, healthcare, financial services, and others), and geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

North America led the self-service kiosk market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA and South America. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as partnerships between market participants, growing investment in the establishment of new retail stores, and growing demand for QSRs.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

End-user segmentation

Retail

Travel and tourism

Healthcare

Financial services

Others

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005398/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com