Our business analysis of the table salt market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of table salt from 2020 till 2024.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the table salt market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of table salt, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest table salt producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of table salt producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of table salt producers on the basis of data from table salt manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of table salt in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Table salt market
1.1. Table salt consumption in Russia
- Table salt consumption, physical terms
- Table salt consumption, value terms
- Table salt consumption, breakdown by types
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of table salt
- Table salt structure by source of supply
1.2. Table salt production
- Dynamics and volumes of table salt production
- Table salt production by regions
- Table salt production by types
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian table salt market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Table salt production seasonality
1.3. Table salt import
- Table salt import, physical terms
- Table salt import by countries, import structure
- Table salt import by regions, import structure
- Table salt import by type, import structure
- Table salt import by company
- Table salt import seasonality
- Table salt import, value terms
- Table salt import by countries, import structure
- Table salt import by regions, import structure
- Table salt import by type, import structure
- Table salt import by company
- Import prices
- Import prices by type
1.4. Table salt export
- Table salt export, physical terms
- Table salt export by countries, export structure
- Table salt export by regions, export structure
- Table salt export by type, export structure
- Table salt export by company
- Table salt exports seasonality
- Table salt export, value terms
- Table salt export by countries, export structure
- Table salt export by regions, export structure
- Table salt export by type, export structure
- Table salt export by company
- Export prices
- Export prices by type
- Foreign trade balance of table salt market
1.5. Prices for table salt in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on table salt market
1.6. Table salt sales
- Table salt sales, physical terms
- Table salt sales, value terms
2. Forecast of Table salt market in Russia, 2020-2024
- Factors and trends in table salt market in Russia
- Forecast of table salt consumption in Russia
- Forecast of table salt production in Russia
- Forecast of table salt export in Russia
- Forecast of table salt import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in table salt market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian table salt
4. Table salt producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
