The "Table Salt Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the table salt market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of table salt from 2020 till 2024.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the table salt market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of table salt, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest table salt producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of table salt producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of table salt producers on the basis of data from table salt manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of table salt in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Table salt market

1.1. Table salt consumption in Russia

Table salt consumption, physical terms

Table salt consumption, value terms

Table salt consumption, breakdown by types

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of table salt

Table salt structure by source of supply

1.2. Table salt production

Dynamics and volumes of table salt production

Table salt production by regions

Table salt production by types

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian table salt market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Table salt production seasonality

1.3. Table salt import

Table salt import, physical terms

Table salt import by countries, import structure

Table salt import by regions, import structure

Table salt import by type, import structure

Table salt import by company

Table salt import seasonality

Table salt import, value terms

Table salt import by countries, import structure

Table salt import by regions, import structure

Table salt import by type, import structure

Table salt import by company

Import prices

Import prices by type

1.4. Table salt export

Table salt export, physical terms

Table salt export by countries, export structure

Table salt export by regions, export structure

Table salt export by type, export structure

Table salt export by company

Table salt exports seasonality

Table salt export, value terms

Table salt export by countries, export structure

Table salt export by regions, export structure

Table salt export by type, export structure

Table salt export by company

Export prices

Export prices by type

Foreign trade balance of table salt market

1.5. Prices for table salt in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on table salt market

1.6. Table salt sales

Table salt sales, physical terms

Table salt sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Table salt market in Russia, 2020-2024

Factors and trends in table salt market in Russia

Forecast of table salt consumption in Russia

Forecast of table salt production in Russia

Forecast of table salt export in Russia

Forecast of table salt import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in table salt market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian table salt

4. Table salt producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

