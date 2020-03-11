Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.03.2020 | 13:34
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 11

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 10-March-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue181.37p
INCLUDING current year revenue182.97p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 10-March-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue70.51p
INCLUDING current year revenue71.28p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP22.02m
Borrowing Level:10%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---
