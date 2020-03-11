The "Starch Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the starch market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of starch from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the starch market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of starch, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest starch producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of starch producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of starch producers on the basis of data from starch manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of starch in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Starch market
1.1. Starch consumption in Russia
- Starch consumption, physical terms
- Starch consumption, value terms
- Starch consumption, breakdown by types
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of starch
- Starch structure by source of supply
1.2. Starch production
- Dynamics and volumes of starch production
- Starch production by regions
- Starch production by types
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian starch market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Starch production seasonality
1.3. Starch import
- Starch import, physical terms
- Starch import by countries, import structure
- Starch import by regions, import structure
- Starch import by type, import structure
- Starch import by company
- Starch import seasonality
- Starch import, value terms
- Starch import by countries, import structure
- Starch import by regions, import structure
- Starch import by type, import structure
- Starch import by company
- Import prices
- Import prices by type
1.4. Starch export
- Starch export, physical terms
- Starch export by countries, export structure
- Starch export by regions, export structure
- Starch export by type, export structure
- Starch export by company
- Starch exports seasonality
- Starch export, value terms
- Starch export by countries, export structure
- Starch export by regions, export structure
- Starch export by type, export structure
- Starch export by company
- Export prices
- Export prices by type
- Foreign trade balance of starch market
1.5. Prices for starch in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on starch market
1.6. Starch sales
- Starch sales, physical terms
- Starch sales, value terms
2. Forecast of Starch market in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in starch market in Russia
- Forecast of starch consumption in Russia
- Forecast of starch production in Russia
- Forecast of starch export in Russia
- Forecast of starch import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in starch market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian starch
4. Starch producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
