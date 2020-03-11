The "Starch Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the starch market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of starch from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the starch market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of starch, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest starch producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of starch producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of starch producers on the basis of data from starch manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of starch in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Starch market

1.1. Starch consumption in Russia

Starch consumption, physical terms

Starch consumption, value terms

Starch consumption, breakdown by types

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of starch

Starch structure by source of supply

1.2. Starch production

Dynamics and volumes of starch production

Starch production by regions

Starch production by types

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian starch market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Starch production seasonality

1.3. Starch import

Starch import, physical terms

Starch import by countries, import structure

Starch import by regions, import structure

Starch import by type, import structure

Starch import by company

Starch import seasonality

Starch import, value terms

Starch import by countries, import structure

Starch import by regions, import structure

Starch import by type, import structure

Starch import by company

Import prices

Import prices by type

1.4. Starch export

Starch export, physical terms

Starch export by countries, export structure

Starch export by regions, export structure

Starch export by type, export structure

Starch export by company

Starch exports seasonality

Starch export, value terms

Starch export by countries, export structure

Starch export by regions, export structure

Starch export by type, export structure

Starch export by company

Export prices

Export prices by type

Foreign trade balance of starch market

1.5. Prices for starch in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on starch market

1.6. Starch sales

Starch sales, physical terms

Starch sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Starch market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in starch market in Russia

Forecast of starch consumption in Russia

Forecast of starch production in Russia

Forecast of starch export in Russia

Forecast of starch import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in starch market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian starch

4. Starch producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

