Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 10-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 307.25p INCLUDING current year revenue 309.73p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 307.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 309.74p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value and equates to the redemption value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---