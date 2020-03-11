Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia has been chosen for the sixth time as the best fixed income fund house in Finland

Aktia has won the category of Fixed Income Fund House in Morningstar's Finland Awards 2020. It is already the sixth time that Aktia is awarded as the best asset manager in Finland and the eighth consecutive year Aktia is among the three best fixed income fund houses.



"We have been working on a long-term basis for years in Aktia and built an asset management team consisting of top experts. We have now a unique global competence especially in funds investing in bonds in emerging markets. It feels great to receive recognition for this work year after year", says Jetro Siekkinen, Deputy Managing Director for Aktia Asset Management Ltd and in charge of investment operations.

The success of Aktia's fixed income funds and Aktia's excellent asset management benefit all customers from institutional investors to private customers.

"We have an active portfolio management where an important reward is our customers' satisfaction with our work. This makes us maintain our high competence and motivates us to continuously develop our work", says Siekkinen.

"The awards received by Aktia's asset management prove that we are not only a bank, but also a world-class asset manager. In addition to a strong fixed income fund management we have high-class competence, e.g. in equity funds, and we are constantly developing our service and supply to become even more versatile, says Niina Bergring, director in charge of Aktia Bank's asset management.

Aktia Asset Management has focused its special expertise in two main areas within fixed income fund management: European corporate bonds and government bonds in emerging markets. Aktia's asset management services have been repeatedly rewarded both in Morningstar's and in several other actors' competitions. Morningstar has awarded Aktia as the best fixed income fund house also in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. Further, Aktia has been the only Finnish service provider among the top three fixed income fund houses in 2016 and 2017.

Morningstar is a leading hub of independent investment analyses in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. It rewards the best asset managers and best individual funds annually.

Further information:

Jetro Siekkinen, Deputy Managing Director, Aktia Asset Management Ltd, tel. +358 10 247 6564

Niina Bergring, Director, asset management, Aktia Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 822 1514

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.