Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916018 ISIN: GB0002875804 Ticker-Symbol: BMT 
Xetra
11.03.20
14:18 Uhr
33,465 Euro
+0,145
+0,44 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,420
33,445
14:34
33,385
33,480
14:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC33,465+0,44 %
CIPLA LTD--