The "Market of Biofuel in Europe: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the biofuel market in Europe gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of biofuel from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the biofuel market in Europe, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of biofuel in Europe, such as consumption, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Biofuel market

1.1. Biofuel consumption in Europe

Biofuel consumption

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the European market of biofuel

Biofuel structure by source of supply

1.2. Biofuel production

Dynamics and volumes of biofuel production

Biofuel production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in European biofuel market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Biofuel production seasonality

Biofuel production by manufacturers

1.3. Biofuel import

Biofuel import, physical terms

Biofuel import by countries, import structure

Biofuel import seasonality

Biofuel import, value terms

Biofuel import by countries, import structure

Import prices

1.4. Biofuel export

Biofuel export, physical terms

Biofuel export by countries, export structure

Biofuel exports seasonality

Biofuel export, value terms

Biofuel export by countries, export structure

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of biofuel market

1.5. Prices for biofuel in Europe

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on biofuel market

2. Forecast of biofuel market in Europe, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in biofuel market in Europe

Forecast of biofuel consumption in Europe

Forecast of biofuel production in Europe

Forecast of biofuel export in Europe

Forecast of biofuel import in Europe

