The "Market of Biofuel in Europe: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the biofuel market in Europe gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of biofuel from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the biofuel market in Europe, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of biofuel in Europe, such as consumption, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Biofuel market
1.1. Biofuel consumption in Europe
- Biofuel consumption
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the European market of biofuel
- Biofuel structure by source of supply
1.2. Biofuel production
- Dynamics and volumes of biofuel production
- Biofuel production by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in European biofuel market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Biofuel production seasonality
- Biofuel production by manufacturers
1.3. Biofuel import
- Biofuel import, physical terms
- Biofuel import by countries, import structure
- Biofuel import seasonality
- Biofuel import, value terms
- Biofuel import by countries, import structure
- Import prices
1.4. Biofuel export
- Biofuel export, physical terms
- Biofuel export by countries, export structure
- Biofuel exports seasonality
- Biofuel export, value terms
- Biofuel export by countries, export structure
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of biofuel market
1.5. Prices for biofuel in Europe
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on biofuel market
2. Forecast of biofuel market in Europe, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in biofuel market in Europe
- Forecast of biofuel consumption in Europe
- Forecast of biofuel production in Europe
- Forecast of biofuel export in Europe
- Forecast of biofuel import in Europe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/spkvoj
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005406/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900