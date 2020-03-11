Horizon8, an innovative technology solutions company announces the expansion of its European Headquarters in Cork. Horizon8 has expanded its core team of experts with the recruitment of Shane O' Neill, Principal Solutions Architect, and Ciaran Corkery, Principal Solutions Consultant. Horizon8 is the European and North American arm of technology services company HengTian which was created in 2004 as a strategic partnership between Boston based State Street, and Hangzhou based Insigma Technology and Zhejiang University.

Managing Director of Horizon8 Europe, Patrick Horgan, said: "We are delighted to welcome Shane and Ciaran to our senior management team here in Cork city. With their unmatched expertise and experience, they are already proving to be incredible assets both to the company and to our clients. We look forward to growing Horizon8's footprint in Europe and across the globe."

Shane O' Neill, Principal Solutions Architect at Horizon8, said: "My aim is to provide high levels of client satisfaction by designing and proposing innovative solutions that deliver sustained value for companies. We are leveraging and expanding the Horizon8 suite of proprietary technologies. I am very pleased to be a driving force behind the development of these innovative solutions."

Shane, an experienced IT and business executive in the Financial Services sector, has held a number of C-level roles during his 7 years within the Fairfax Financial Holdings group; including CIO of ffh Management Services, IT strategy director and most recently a mergers and acquisitions director focusing on the Insurance sector.

Ciaran Corkery, Principal Solutions Consultant at Horizon8, said: "I am thrilled to be working with Horizon8's varied client base across Europe, ensuring their needs and expectations are met by our existing solutions as well as working with them to refine our strategic product and services roadmap. We at Horizon8 have at our disposal highly advanced technological solutions that will enhance the way in which our clients deal with compliance, digital identity, traceability and digital assets."

Ciaran has a background in IT program delivery and is a client relationship professional with more than 6 years of client-site delivery and relationship management experience. Prior to joining Horizon8, Ciaran worked for Accenture Technology as a delivery and client relationship manager.

