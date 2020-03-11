Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2020) - Wanderport Corporation (OTC PINK: WDRP), a premier manufacturer and distributor of food, beverages and consumer products made with hemp, today announces the launch of its new e-commerce website and business update.

The newly launched website, Wander Brands, offers a range of health and wellness related products. The initial categories include beverages, beauty and body care, supplements, edibles, topical and pet products. The Company will curate and list only products that it felt are of premium quality or exhibit healthy benefits.

The existing line of products consists of those made using ingredients derived from hemp with less than 0.3% THC. Subsequent products to be added may or may not contain hemp but all will have an emphasis on being natural and healthy. Sourcing for new products will be on-going and approved products will be made available on the platform on a regular basis.

Consumers can earn reward points for all purchases which can be redeemed for discount codes and other benefits. The Company plans to offer additional ways to earn credits in the near future through referrals, social media sharing, community involvement, etc.

The Company is also evaluating cryptocurrencies as an additional method of payment as well as allowing reward points to be redeemed for a designated digital currency. The currency can then be used for purchases on the platform or transfer to other digital wallets.

In an effort to realign the business, the Company is in talks with its partner, Sipp Industries (OTC PINK: SIPC), to transfer its alcohol interest from Elite Beverage International to Sipp. This will allow Wanderport to focus primarily on the nutraceutical sector.

The near term expansion into the nutraceutical sector will consist of offering various off-the-shelf products. Long term plans include the development of products that focus on pain management and personal care.

"We are excited to launch the new e-commerce platform to begin offering health and wellness related products, an area we are very passionate about. We believe that the Company's new direction will create excellent growth opportunities and a way to advocate and contribute to healthy lifestyles," commented Miki Takeuchi, CEO.

