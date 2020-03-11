Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H81L ISIN: GB00B63H8491 Ticker-Symbol: RRU 
Frankfurt
11.03.20
11:12 Uhr
6,282 Euro
-0,218
-3,35 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,256
6,360
14:39
6,282
6,384
14:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MTU AERO ENGINES
MTU AERO ENGINES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG183,05-2,48 %
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC6,282-3,35 %