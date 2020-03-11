Memorandum of Understanding covers integrated autonomous solutions and optimizing of MTU engines for autonomous operations

Customers to further benefit from improved performance of optimized autonomous solutions

Rolls-Royce and Autonomous Solutions Incorporated (ASI): ASI Mining have agreed to ensure compatibility of MTU engines and ASI's Mobius command and control software for autonomous vehicles. The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding enabling Rolls-Royce to offer autonomous-compatible, Mobius-ready MTU engine solutions for equipment in a wide range of mining applications.

With its brand MTU, Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems is a leading provider of advanced power solutions for a wide variety of applications, including mining equipment. ASI Mining is an industry leader in the development and sales of high-tech autonomous solutions for mining equipment and other machinery in a wide range of applications. The companies plan to leverage their extensive experiences to offer customers engine solutions that are compatible with ASI's vehicle automation software to help optimize vehicle power performance and efficiency, thus enabling more environmentally friendly and safer mining operations.

Scott Woodruff, Global Director for Mining and Oil Gas at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said: "We are excited to shape the mining industry's future together with ASI and further leverage our advanced MTU technologies. Together we will offer our customers integrated future-oriented autonomous solutions. This agreement may help mining operators save big on operational costs and at the same time, reduce their environmental footprint by cutting emissions."

Drew Larsen, Director of Business Development for ASI Mining, said: "We are excited to start these discussions with Rolls-Royce Power Systems. This is another testament to the interoperability of Mobius and real value it adds to our mining customers."

One potential benefit to customers of Rolls-Royce and ASI Mining may be the ability to retrofit the power system on existing haul trucks and convert them to autonomous operation. The companies are interested in exploring the value customers would receive by modernizing their trucks with more efficient MTU engines along with implementation of ASI's industry-leading autonomous mining solutions. The customers would thus save on operating costs and further benefit from the increased performance of the autonomously optimized MTU engines.

MTU diesel engines have been setting the standards for performance and fuel-efficiency in mining applications around the globe for decades. They reliably power vehicles for underground and surface mining, including loading vehicles such as excavators and wheel loaders, transport vehicles such as haul trucks or blast hole drilling rigs, and other mining machines diesel-mechanic, diesel-electric or diesel-hydraulic. For these applications, MTU engines provide high performance, reliability and availability as well as a maintenance-friendly construction. Long service intervals and an efficient use of fuel provide for exceptionally low operating costs of machines powered with MTU engines.

About ASI Mining

ASI Mining is recognized for its products and solutions in robotics and autonomous vehicle technology with product offerings that cover a broad spectrum of machines and applications including autonomous haulage, semi-autonomous blasting, drilling, dozing, loading and others. In addition to providing solutions for some of the world's largest mining corporations, ASI Mining is also an automation partner for several global mining vehicle manufacturers.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce pioneers cutting-edge technologies that deliver clean, safe and competitive solutions to meet our planet's vital power needs. Rolls-Royce Power Systems is headquartered in Friedrichshafen in southern Germany and employs more than 10,000 people. The product portfolio includes MTU-brand high-speed engines and propulsion systems for ships, power generation, heavy land, rail and defence vehicles and for the oil and gas industry as well as diesel and gas systems and battery containers for mission critical, standby and continuous power, combined generation of heat and power, and microgrids. Medium-speed engines from Bergen power ships and power generation applications. Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 70 navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. Annual underlying revenue was £15.3 billion in 2019, around half of which came from the provision of aftermarket services. In 2019, Rolls-Royce invested £1.45 billion on research and development. We also support a global network of 29 University Technology Centres, which position Rolls-Royce engineers at the forefront of scientific research. The Group has a strong commitment to apprentice and graduate recruitment and to further developing employee skills.

