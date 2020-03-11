National multimedia campaign, "I'm a PanOptimist," focuses on the renewed optimism of having complete vision after cataract surgery

Ladd to share her journey receiving the first and only trifocal cataract replacement lens in the U.S. AcrySofIQ PanOptix

More than 25 million Americans are affected by cataracts,1 which cause dull, blurry vision and can have an emotional impact for many

Alcon (SIX: ALC) (NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care, today announced a partnership with actress Cheryl Ladd, best known from the iconic hit TV series Charlie's Angels, who recently underwent cataract surgery and received the AcrySofIQ PanOptix Lens. Cheryl will be sharing her story through a national campaign "I'm a PanOptimist" and hopes to inspire people with cataracts, the most common age-related eye condition,2 to take charge of their diagnosis, understand their treatment options and reclaim their optimism for life in all its color.

Cataracts, a cloudiness of the natural lens of the eye that can impair vision, are treated by replacing the lens with an intraocular lens (IOL). PanOptix the first and only trifocal IOL available in the U.S. corrects and sharpens vision at near, intermediate and distance so patients wear glasses less often.3,4 PanOptix is designed for today's active lifestyles, from viewing mobile devices and computer screens to high-quality distance vision in a range of lighting conditions.

"When you are first diagnosed with cataracts, it's easy to accept that having worse vision is just a natural part of aging or that wearing glasses and seeing colors fade is all normal," said Ladd. "For me, surgery was an opportunity to take action so that I could improve my vision and continue to live an active life. Choosing the PanOptix lens has enabled me to see more like I did when I was younger. Now I'm optimistic a PanOptimist about life after cataract surgery."

More than 25 million Americans suffer from cataracts. That number is poised to jump to 38.5 million by 2032 and to 45.6 million by 2050.1 Studies have shown that because cataracts can make simple, day-to-day tasks harder, many feel annoyed, frustrated and old. However, cataract surgery does have emotional benefits, with patients reporting being happier and more satisfied post-surgery.5

"The response we've received from surgeons and patients since we launched PanOptix in the U.S. has been overwhelmingly positive," said Sergio Duplan, Region President for Alcon North America. "This lens is the latest advancement from the AcrySoffamily of lenses the most implanted cataract replacement lenses worldwide.6 When we heard Cheryl was receiving this lens, we knew other patients would benefit from hearing her PanOptimist story. Our hope is that her story inspires others to speak with their eye doctor about their lens options and choose one that best suits their lifestyle needs."

More than ninety-nine percent of PanOptixpatients in the FDA clinical study said they would choose the same lens again, and ninety-eight percent of people with the PanOptix Lens would recommend it to family and friends.3

To learn more about PanOptixand the campaign, please visit mycataracts.com or follow us @MyCataractJourneybyAlcon on Facebook. Join in on the social conversation using PanOptimist.

About Cataracts

A cataract is a cloudy area in the natural lens of the eye that affects vision. As a cataract develops, the eye's lens gradually becomes hard and cloudy allowing less light to pass through, which makes it more difficult to see. The vast majority of cataracts result from normal aging, but radiation exposure, taking steroids, diabetes and eye trauma can accelerate their development.7 Cataracts are the most common age-related eye condition and the leading cause of preventable blindness.2 More than twenty-five million people in the U.S. have cataracts.1 Cataracts are treated by removing the eye's cloudy natural lens and surgically replacing it with an intraocular lens or IOL. More than ninety-eight percent of cataract surgeries are considered successful, and patients typically can return to their normal routines within 24 hours.8

About PanOptix

The AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal IOL is a type of multifocal IOL used to focus images clearly onto the back of your eye (retina) to allow clear vision after the cataract removal. In addition, the center of the AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal IOL allows for better near (reading) vision and intermediate (computer work) vision versus what a monofocal lens would provide.

Potential Side Effects: Due to the design of multifocal IOLs, there are some side effects that can be associated with the AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal IOL models. These may be worse than with a monofocal IOL, including visual disturbances such as glare, rings around lights, starbursts (rays around light sources), and reduced contrast sensitivity (decrease in ability to distinguish objects from their background, especially in dim lighting). These side effects may make it more difficult to see while driving at night or completing tasks in low lighting conditions such as at night or in fog, or in a dimly lit room after surgery as compared to before surgery.

Further, a toric IOL corrects astigmatism only when it is placed in the correct position in the eye. There is a possibility that the toric IOL could be placed incorrectly or could move within the eye. If the toric lens is not positioned correctly following surgery, the change in your astigmatism correction by the IOL, along with any necessary correction with glasses, may cause visual distortions. If the lens rotates in your eye, you may need additional surgery to reposition or replace the IOL.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

