Dolphin Entertainment Acquires Feature Comedy Script SISTERS BEFORE MISTERS, Attaches Lea Thompson to Direct

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) today announced it has acquired the rights to Sisters Before Misters, an original female-led comedy screenplay written by Janine DiVita and Eric Holmes, and has attached Lea Thompson to direct. Emerson Davis, Dolphin's Vice-President of Development and Production, is handling the development of the project and will oversee production.

Sisters Before Misters tells the story of struggling millennial, Isabel, an aspiring singer/songwriter, who offers to plan her disapproving, estranged sister Allison's problematic wedding, despite having no experience in the field but with the hope of bringing her family back together.

"Janine and Eric's script is both a hilarious and heartwarming comedy about the power of sisterhood, giving it a fresh take on the genre," said Davis. "And, it is a dream come true for Lea Thompson to lead this project. Lea's ability as a director to attach the heart to her funny bone, and her experience as the mother of two daughters herself, makes her so perfect for this relatable, universal comedy."

Lea Thompson's feature directing debut was The Year of Spectacular Men which starred Zoey Deutch and Madelyn Deutch. She has also directed episodes of popular television series Mom, Stargirl, Katy Keene, The Goldbergs, Schooled, Switched at Birth, and Young Sheldon. Thompson's signature comedic acting credits include the female lead in the Back to the Future feature film trilogy and starring on NBC sitcom Caroline in the City.

Said Thompson, "I was drawn to the incredible characters in Janine and Eric's wonderful script, all of whom are strong, flawed and interesting. I want to tell stories like this, that are honest, funny and female-centric. Stories I want to see. I believe I have a unique perspective after my long and varied career as a dancer, singer, actress, and director."

Thompson is represented by Gersh and Gilbertson Entertainment. DiVita is represented by Nicolosi & Co and The Boothe Group.

Casting has begun on the project, with production anticipated in 2020.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. In December 2019, all three PR firms were ranked among the Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Dolphin's acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

