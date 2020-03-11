GSRX Industries Inc. Announces Board Changes

DORADO, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB:GSRX) ("GSRX" or, the "Company") announces that its board of directors ("Board") has been re-constituted pursuant to a written resolution received by the Company from shareholder, Chemesis International Inc., which shareholder holds over 2/3 of the voting power entitled to vote with respect to the removal and appointment of Board members.

Effective immediately, Messrs. Leslie Ball, Christian Briggs, and Steven Farkhas are no longer directors of GSRX; and Messrs. Troy Nihart and Jeff Rogers have joined the Board. Accordingly, the Board is now comprised of Messrs. Aman Parmar, Mike Aujla, Troy Nihart and Jeff Rogers.

The Company also announces that Mr. Troy Nihart has been appointed Chairman of the Board, and interim President and CEO of the Company, replacing Mr. Ball with respect to the latter offices.

About GSRX Industries Inc.

GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB:GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing, and operating retail cannabis dispensaries and non-THC CBD retail stores. GSRX also is in the process of expanding its business to include distribution, extraction and light manufacturing, and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products. Currently, GSRX operates five cannabis dispensaries in Puerto Rico under the name Green Spirit RX, one dispensary in California under the name The Green Room, and has three additional pre-qualified locations in Puerto Rico, all of which are in various phases of development and construction. GSRX also owns and operates the e-commerce site GetPureAndNatural.com, which offers a broad range of premium hemp extract products.

