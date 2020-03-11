TraceLink Achieves ISO 27017:2015 Security Certification

NORTH READING, Massachusetts, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., a network-based platform company with the world's largest integrated digital supply network for life sciences, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certification, a widely recognized international standard covering information security controls for cloud services.

ISO/IEC 27017 builds upon ISO/IEC 27002:2013 by providing an additional 47 controls and related implementation guidance addressing cloud-specific threats and risks. The standard defines roles and responsibilities of both cloud service customers and cloud service providers for cloud security. As a SaaS provider, TraceLink meets the requirements of both roles for the complete control set to ensure information is protected in the cloud environment.

"TraceLink is committed to safeguarding its customers by ensuring that the critical data they entrust to our cloud-hosted environment is protected by the highest industry standards," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "For TraceLink, this is a significant milestone that demonstrates our continued adherence to information security best practices and our dedication to keeping our security capabilities fully up to date."

To achieve this certification, TraceLink underwent a rigorous audit process performed by A-LIGN, an independent and accredited certification body.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is a network-based platform company that leverages its digital supply network and digital network platform to bend the supply chain around the patient. Through its industry-leading digital supply network, the TraceLink Digital Network Platform can enable seamless data sharing and process orchestration across the entire healthcare industry, enabling the creation of a real-time, patient-driven supply network. Leading life science companies, hospitals, and retail pharmacies trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of pharmaceuticals, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need, when they need them, safely and securely. For more information on TraceLink and its solutions, visit www.tracelink.com.

TraceLink is funded by Georgian Partners, Willett Advisors LLC, Vulcan Capital, Goldman Sachs, FirstMark Capital, Volition Capital and F-Prime Capital.

