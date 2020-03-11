The corporate leadership training market is expected to grow by USD 26.7 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Corporate leadership training helps organizations overcome the challenge of attrition, especially at top positions. It is also highly cost-effective for a company to fill senior positions from within its hierarchy rather than an external resource. Hence, organizations are increasing their spend on leadership training to train and identify employees who can take up leadership roles when needed. Corporate training also helps in the development of a rich pipeline of talent and improves the agility of the company to cope with the rapidly changing business environment. Such benefits are driving the growth of the global corporate leadership training market.

As per Technavio, the emergence of gamification in corporate training will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Corporate Leadership Training Market: Emergence of Gamification in Corporate Training

The introduction of gamification in corporate training improves employee participation, and engagement. It also brings about considerable behavioral changes by encouraging friendly competition and a spirit of achievement among employees. Hence many organizations are integrating gamification with corporate training to motivate employees and achieve measurable goals. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global corporate leadership training market during the forecast period.

"Pervasiveness of AR in corporate training and the increasing integration of e-learning will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Corporate Leadership Training Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the corporate leadership training market by application (ILT, Blended Training, and Online Training) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the corporate leadership training market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing adoption of online learning with innovative formats such as gamification and simulation learning by companies in the region.

