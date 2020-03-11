Ovation Science Inc.: Ovation Steps Up as Supplier to CFL to Help Keep Prospects and Staff Safe In Midst of Worldwide Concern Over COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT) ("Ovation" or the "Company"), announces the Canadian Football League (CFL) has ordered Ovation's DermSafe® hand sanitizer lotion for its upcoming CFL scouting combines for prospects hoping to be drafted later this Spring. Prospects and league personnel taking part in the events will use the product.

"As the CFL continues to consult with health officials on the coronavirus, the league will be supplying our participants with DermSafe as part of our hygiene protocol," said Kevin McDonald, Vice-President, Football Operations & Player Safety for the CFL. "Ovation is a proud Canadian company and we are grateful it has stepped up as our supplier at this important time."

"We are pleased the CFL reached out to us and that we were able to expedite production so that we could provide DermSafe to them, said Terry Howlett, President of Ovation. "Sports teams around the world are facing the same question as the CFL; "how do we protect our players and staff?" Protection is paramount for everyone, including washing your hands properly and using a hand sanitizer like DermSafe for persistent protection."

DermSafe hand sanitizer has the unique ability to remain on your hands for four hours; killing germs without reapplication. It is made with chlorhexidine gluconate which is proven to kill both bacteria and viruses and has been safely used globally in surgical rooms and by dentists. Chlorhexidine was chosen for its proven ability to kill the envelope viruses of which the coronavirus is one. The patented polymer technology used in DermSafe binds the product to the skin for up to 4 hours, continuously killing bacteria and viruses. Since DermSafe does not contain any alcohol, it is not drying to the skin.

DermSafe has undergone independent research at a major virology lab in the UK confirming that DermSafe has both an immediate kill as well as a long term kill of up to 4 hours on envelope viruses tested including H5N1 (bird flu), H1N1 (swine flu) and H3N2 (influenza virus). Although not tested against the Coronavirus (COVID-19), it is also an envelope virus.

The WHO (World Health Organization) "Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Situation Report -49", as of March 9, 2020 reports there were 109,377 confirmed cases of people with the Coronavirus; and it has spread to 104 countries which is up significantly from the 37 countries we last reported on February 26th, bringing the WHO Global Risk Assessment to "VERY HIGH".

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal consumer products including DermSafe, all made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees and now revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Ovation Science Inc. cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual results may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Ovation Science Inc.'s control.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

