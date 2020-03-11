Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2020) - THC BioMed (CSE: THC) (OTCQB: THCBF) (FSE: TFHD), a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis, has received all regulatory permissions to begin the production of its Pure Cannabis Sticks and THC Kiss beverage. The company has started production of both these products at its flagship Acland Road facility in Kelowna, British Columbia.

The company's consulting engineers and Quality Assurance team are currently monitoring initial production of the Pure Cannabis Sticks and fine tuning the automated production machine for product quality.

The company's automated cigarette manufacturing plant is capable of producing up to 5,000 cigarettes per minute. The Pure Cannabis Sticks have biodegradable filters and are expected to be sold in packs of 1, 4, and 25. The natural, rapidly degrading and commercial-quality filters, made using raw materials including flax, cotton, and manila hemp, with no artificial compounds, are intended to prevent loose cannabis from getting into a user's mouth.

THC Kiss, the company's cannabis beverage, also has gone into production and is expected to be available for sale to medical patients within the next 30 days, with the roll out extending to the provinces shortly thereafter.

The company is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis and is Canada's largest supplier of legal cannabis genetics. THC BioMed currently offers 21 medical cannabis strains, including 4 proprietary strains and has supply agreements with the provinces of Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

