The UK neonatal and prenatal devices market will show a rapid growth due to the growing burden of preterm births and increasing awareness for prenatal and neonatal care.

The preterm births are quite common in the United Kingdom. Studies have indicated that there is a growing burden of premature babies in the United Kingdom, hence the demand for incubators is on the rise. As per Tommy, a charity funding research group, about 60,000 babies are born prematurely each year in the United Kingdom, which constitutes about 7% of the births. It is higher than several European countries collectively.

Statistics from National Institute for Health and Care Excellence suggest that preterm birth is the single biggest cause of neonatal mortality and morbidity in the United Kingdom. Preterm babies often require special care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), owing to which the demand for neonatal devices is also increasing, which is expected to act as a key driving force for the UK neonatal and prenatal devices market.

Key Market Trends

Incubators are Expected to Witness a Healthy Growth

Incubators are one of the largest contributors to the neonatal care equipment as they are often necessary for infants. The infants need respiratory support, ranging from extra oxygen to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) or mechanical ventilation. The temperature regulation of infants is among the major factors to be controlled in the neonatal incubator cases. The growth in the incubator segment is also attributed to the rising incidences of neonatal hypothermia and increasing number of NICU admissions.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is moderately competitive, owing to the presence of various small and large market players. Moreover, with increasing technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new technologies with better usability.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Burden of Preterm Births

4.2.2 Increasing Awareness for Prenatal and Neonatal Care

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Low Birth Rates

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Prenatal and Fetal Equipment

5.1.1.1 Ultrasound Devices

5.1.1.2 Fetal Doppler

5.1.1.3 Fetal Heart Monitors

5.1.1.4 Other Prenatal and Fetal Equipment

5.1.2 Neonatal Equipment

5.1.2.1 Incubators

5.1.2.2 Neonatal Monitoring Devices

5.1.2.3 Respiratory Assistance and Monitoring Devices

5.1.2.4 Other Neonatal Care Equipment

5.1.3 Other Product Types

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

