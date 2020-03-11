Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) Market is Projected to Grow From USD 8941.1 Million to USD 36910 Million by 2026 with a CAGR of 22.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A cloud access security broker (CASB) is a software product or service that sits between the on-premises network of an enterprise and the infrastructure of a cloud provider. The CASB serves as a gatekeeper allowing the company to expand its security policy scope beyond its infrastructure.

The global size of the Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) market in 2019 was USD 8941.1 million and is expected to reach USD 36910 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 22.2 % in 2021-26.

Cloud Access Security Brokers market is segmented by Type and Application. Based on type, the market is segmented into SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS. And based on the application, the market is segmented into BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, and others.

Cloud Access Security Brokers market competitive landscape provides details and data on key vendors. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020.

Get Free Sample Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-3P204/cloud_access_security_brokers_market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CLOUD ACCESS SECURITY BROKER MARKET SIZE

The cloud technologies growing adoption has increased security concerns, contributing to a positive influence on global CASB market growth. Governing bodies constantly revamping legislation makes the management of cloud protection services challenging for cloud storage vendors. Outsourcing security solutions has thus become the trend and pushes the CASB market even further.

The need for cloud access security broker solutions and services is proliferating as cloud-based application use has increased among SMBs. Controlled data loss, real-time monitoring capabilities, increased regulatory enforcement and increased acceptance of cloud-based applications are the major drivers responsible for the growth of the cloud access security broker market.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-3P204/cloud-access-security-brokers-casb-market

REGION WISE CLOUD ACCESS SECURITY BROKER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America holds the highest share of the cloud access security broker market due to its increasing IT requirements and security concerns. The U.S. market is expected to have a larger share, as many businesses are adopting cloud services.

MARKET SEGMENT BY REGIONS/COUNTRIES, THIS REPORT COVERS

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-3P204/cloud_access_security_brokers_market

THE KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

Palo Alto Networks

IBM Managed Cloud Services

Forcepoint

Imperva, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Oracle

Microsoft Cloud App Security

Cisco Cloudlock

Fortinet, Inc

Skyhigh Networks

Bitglass

Managed Methods

Ciphercloud

Netskope

Protegrity

Centrify Identity Service

Others

MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE, THE PRODUCT CAN BE SPLIT INTO

SaaS

IaaS

PaaS

MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION, SPLIT INTO

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Others

Buy Now: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-3P204

SIMILAR REPORTS

Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market

By providing a single solution to protect confidential customer information across all cloud or on-premise systems, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) removes all the security-related issues. CASB serves as a gatekeeper, enabling organizations to expand beyond their own networks. Cloud Access Security Brokers implement various security measures, including encryption and system profiling. CASBs are especially useful in organizations with shadow IT operations or liberal security policies that allow their own cloud services to be procured and controlled by operating units.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application market, covering important regions. The Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Application Market report strategically segment the market into type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS. And based on the application, the market is segmented into BFSI, Industrial, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Service Providers and Others.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1Q244/cloud-access-security-broker-casb-application-market

Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market

This report studies the market size of the Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) software by players, regions, product types(SaaS, PaaS and IaaS) and end industries(BFSI, Industrial Controlling Systems, Automotive, Retail, Education, Healthcare, and Service Providers). Furthermore, the report also analyses the global competitive landscape, market drivers and patterns, opportunities and threats, risks and barriers to entry, distribution channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-4G201/cloud-access-security-broker-casb-software-market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision. We are based out of Silicon Valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/6 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call: +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH4wNXynaTZbiD5m92WQI4A

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg