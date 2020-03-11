Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A110VV ISIN: SE0005794617 Ticker-Symbol: 30S 
Frankfurt
11.03.20
08:11 Uhr
1,806 Euro
-0,040
-2,17 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANIONA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANIONA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2020 | 14:41
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Saniona AB: Saniona's announces last day of trading in BTU and first day of trading in warrants of series TO 1, TO 2 and TO 3

PRESS RELEASE

March 11, 2020

Saniona AB's rights issue of units has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The last day for trading in paid subscription units ("BTU") is March 17th, 2020. Euroclear's record date for conversion from BTU to warrants is March 19th, 2020. The new warrants are expected to be distributed to the respective shareholder's VP account/depot on March 23rd, 2020. First day of trading in the warrants (TO 1, TO 2 and TO 3) on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be March 23rd, 2020.

For more information, please contact

Thomas Feldthus, EVP and CFO, Saniona, Mobile: +45 2210 9957, E-mail: tf@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2.30 p.m./p.m. CET on March 11, 2020.

About Saniona

Saniona (OMX: SANION) focuses on research and development of drugs to treat rare diseases of the central nervous system. Saniona intends to independently develop and commercialize treatments for orphan indications such as Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity. The company currently has three proprietary programs in clinical development and four clinical development programs in partnership. Saniona's drug discovery platform is focused on ion channel research and the company has a broad portfolio of early stage programs. Saniona's partners include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics.

Attachment

  • 20200311 - PR - Last day of trading in BTU - UK (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1f821321-c1f1-475e-8416-0f6228ab773b)
SANIONA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)