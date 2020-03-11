Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems revamps its web analytics solutions portfolioand expands its web analytics capabilities beyond web scraping and web monitoring.

Today leading companies across industries are focusing their resources on mining different types of data to make well-informed decisions. But most are unaware of the fact that a huge trove of data is readily available on the web. A detailed analysis of these data sets can help businesses to extract actionable insights that aid decision-making.

Quantzig's web analytics solutions leverage cutting web crawling techniques technologies and revolutionary analytics methodologies that inform your marketing decisions by collecting, measuring, and visualizing customer activity on web portals. Using insights gained from web crawling, you can build, optimize, and deliver experiences that are engaging, relevant, and personalized.

According to Quantzig's web analytics experts, "We offer real-time updates on pricing, product availability and other details of products across eCommerce websites by crawling them at custom intervals, thereby helping you make smarter, real-time decisions to stay competitive."

Quantzig's Web Crawling Solutions Cover the Following Functionalities

1. Competitor Price Monitoring

Cutting-edge yet easy to use competitor price monitoring solutions empower you to look at your competitor's price deviations in real or near real-time.

2. Data Augmentation Enrichment

Our unique approach to web crawling enables businesses to leverage proprietary data aggregation platforms and robust deep-learning models, to analyze product data sets, enabling e-commerce executives and brand managers to detect counterfeit products.

3. Product Listing Monitoring

The product catalog is crawled using web crawling techniques to extract data that can provide insights on why a product performs the way it does. This can help businesses in better targeting the audience through personalized offerings.

