Mittwoch, 11.03.2020
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
Berlin
11.03.20
08:08 Uhr
32,250 Euro
-1,800
-5,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.03.2020 | 14:46
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 11

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 10 March 2020 was 2960.35p (ex income) 2974.09p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary

11 March 2020

