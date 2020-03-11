TMR Forecasts Robust Growth for the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market, Rise in Acute Kidney Injuries to Drive 7.0% CAGR During 2019-2027

- The global continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) market stood at a modest valuation of US$865 mn in 2018

- This valuation will likely receive a major bump during 2019-2027 forecast period, as the study reveals 13.2 million patients are affected with acute kidney injury disease globally

ALBANY, New York, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technological advancements continue to pave way for more effective, and efficient treatments for patients with acute kidney disorders. Among these, the software integration remains notable as it helps increase the efficiency, as well as accuracy. Players in the continuous renal replacement therapy market will likely engage in more collaborative innovation during the forecast period, as the acquisition, and R&D remain promising opportunities.

According to TMR analysts, "nanotechnology promises water-saving, and sorbent-based techniques, which will be key drivers for growth in near future. The nanotechnology will also accelerate move towards highly portable devices for the future. Additionally, continuous innovations like AI developments are increasingly used for detection of high risk of imminent deterioration. The lack of privacy, and consent for obtaining sensitive medical information remains a challenge for large private prospectors. This will likely spur demand for algorithm-based analytical systems, which can predict trends, and stay one step ahead in the treatment".

Key Drivers in the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

Growing need for continuous evaluation of the effectiveness of treatment remains a big opportunity for growth. Big data in software also promises new avenues for growth for players in the continuous renal replacement therapy market. The growing technological advancements in renal therapies, and availability of online tools for real-time data solutions will provide more transparency, and concrete analysis for end-evaluations.

The manufacturers in the continuous renal replacement therapy market are focussing energies on developing automatic smart decision-making devices. The expert decision support systems, and empirical evidence of patient's previous experiences promises to tap into new solutions in the near future.

According to TMR analysts, the healthcare providers in hospitals are adopting new therapies like continuous extracorporeal for critically-ill patients. The pressing need for multi-organ support has and therapies like continuous renal replacement promises more growth. Recent advancement in renal therapies promise relief for patients from hemodynamic tolerance concerns. The next opportunity on the horizon in the continuous renal replacement therapy market lies in modern integrated full-volume pump monitors, and venovenous systems to carry out safe extracorporeal therapies.

Explore a 243 pages report with detailed research, incisive insights, and in-depth country levels estimations. Gain business intelligence on global continuous renal replacement therapy market (Mode: Slow Continuous Ultrafiltration (SCUF), Continuous Venovenous Haemofiltration (CVVHF), Continuous Venovenous Haemodialysis (CVVHD), and Continuous Venovenous Haemodiafiltration (CVVHDF); Product: Dialysate & Replacement Fluids, Disposables, and Systems; Therapy: Renal, Non-renal, and Combination; End User: Hospitals, Clinics, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market: Segment Analysis

Based on mode, the renal replacement therapy market has been segmented into various treatments. Among these, the continuous venovenous hemofiltration segment will likely lead the growth of the market in terms of total revenues. The acceptance of this technology by nephrologists remains the highlight of its growth story

Among products, the disposable segment is likely to dominate growth of the continuous renal replacement therapy. The optimal use of bloodline sets, tubing, and hemofilters, along with high demand for disposables remain key drivers of growth in this segment

Among therapies, the renal segment remained in lead before previously, and is likely to maintain its strong lead during the forecast period. The optimum usage of CRRT machines for renal indication, and widespread availability of CRRT modalities will drive its growth during 2019-2027

Among end users, the hospital segment remains most promising for growth for players in the continuous renal replacement therapy market. The critical importance, and modernisation of ICUs in hospitals remain key drivers for growth.

Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market: Region-wise Analysis

Europe region will likely dominate regional growth in the continuous renal replacement therapy market. The region is witnessing increasing incidences of acute kidney injuries, and favourable reimbursement framework in the region promises to propel strong growth during the forecast period. The growing funding for R&D in the region also promises new opportunities for global players in the continuous renal replacement therapy market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific will likely register highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is home to strong economic growth, and rise in elderly population, along with expansion of healthcare facilities will promise new opportunities for growth in the continuous renal replacement therapy market.

Competitive Analysis:

Some key players in the global continuous renal replacement therapy market are Key players operating in the global continuous renal replacement therapy market include Baxter International, Inc., Nipro Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Medica SPA.

Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market: Segmentation

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market by Mode

Slow Continuous Ultrafiltration (SCUF)

Continuous Venovenous Haemofiltration (CVVHF)

Continuous Venovenous Haemodialysis (CVVHD)

Continuous Venovenous Haemodiafiltration (CVVHDF)

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market by Product

Dialysate & Replacement Fluids

Disposables

Bloodline Sets



Hemofilters



Other Disposables

Systems

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market by Therapy

Renal

Non-renal

Combination

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

