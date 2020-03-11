

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, the leading contenders for Democratic ticket for presidential race, were forced to suspend their primary campaign rallies in Cleveland Tuesday night over coronavirus fears.



Sanders' rally was scheduled to be held in Huntington Convention Center, while Biden was to rally at Cuyahoga Community College.



All the three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio were reported in Cuyahoga County.



The Sanders campaign announced the cancellation first, saying that they took the decision after heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concerns about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak.



'Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight's rally in Cleveland,' the Sanders campaign spokesman Mike Casca said in a statement.



A statement of cancellation followed shortly from Biden's campaign.



'In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is canceled,' said deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield. 'We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events in the coming days,' she added.



The key swing state holds its Democrat primary on March 17. The former Vice President has a clear edge ahead of the Vermont Senator in the primaries.



Meanwhile, the fate of President Donald Trump's signature rallies also has been put in uncertainty by the virus. Vice President Mike Pence announced that it would be decided on a 'a day-to-day basis.'



