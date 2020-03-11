The "Italy Aesthetic Devices Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Italy Aesthetic Devices Market will show a rapid growth due to the rising number of aesthetic procedures in Italy and the technological advancement in aesthetic devices.

Italy is considered as the country with one of the world's highest uptakes of cosmetic surgery. The country is known for its large number of procedures for eyelid and breast surgery. During the year 2015, studies and surveys from International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) had revealed that there were 182,680 plastic surgery procedures in Italy, with which the country was put on the eighth place in terms of the number of cosmetic procedures performed. However, the scenario has changed now, and the same source has indicated that during the year 2017, there were around 301,895 cosmetic surgeries performed in Italy. The country is now among the top five in the world, in terms of number of cosmetic procedures performed.

The willingness of Italian people to undergo cosmetic surgery is related to the population being interested in their appearance, as stated by the ISAPS. In Italy, some of the rapidly growing aesthetic procedures include liposuction, fat grafting face, breast augmentation, and eyelid surgery. Therefore, with the growing number of aesthetic/cosmetic procedures in the country, it is believed that the market studied may witness a high growth rate in the future.

Key Market Trends

Breast Augmentation, is Expected to Show a High Growth Rate During the Forecast period

Italy is a well-known country in the world, when it comes to cosmetic procedures, owing to the rising concerns of people about the aesthetic appearance of themselves. Breast augmentation is the most popular procedure in the country and large number of aesthetic procedures for breast augmentation are done in Italy.

The number of cosmetic surgeons is increasing rapidly in the country, which is accelerating the number of surgeries performed. Various reports have indicated that the number of breast surgeries performed in the country is increasing which is the major factor for the growth of this segment.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format.

3 months of analyst support.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Number of Aesthetic Procedures in Italy

4.2.2 Technological Advancement In Aesthetic Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Social Stigma and Ethical Concerns

4.3.2 Poor Reimbursement Scenario

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type of Device

5.1.1 Energy-based Aesthetic Device

5.1.1.1 Laser-based Aesthetic Device

5.1.1.2 Light-based Aesthetic Device

5.1.1.3 Ultrasound Aesthetic Device

5.1.1.4 Others

5.1.2 Non-energy-based Aesthetic Device

5.1.2.1 Botulinum Toxin

5.1.2.2 Dermal Fillers and Aesthetic Threads

5.1.2.3 Implants

5.1.2.4 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Skin Resurfacing and Tightening

5.2.2 Hair Removal

5.2.3 Breast Augmentation

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 By End-user

5.3.1 Hospital

5.3.2 Home Settings

5.3.3 Other End-users

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergan Inc.

6.1.2 Alma Lasers

6.1.3 El.En. (Asclepion Laser Technologies)

6.1.4 Hologic Inc.

6.1.5 Lumenis Inc.

6.1.6 Sciton Inc.

6.1.7 Syneron Medical Ltd

6.1.8 Venus Concept

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ru0wn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005471/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900