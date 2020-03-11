Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (OWLU) Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 11-March-2020 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 10/03/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.6190 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 425200 CODE: OWLU ISIN: IE00BF4Q3545 Category Code: NAV TIDM: OWLU Sequence No.: 51713 EQS News ID: 994757 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 11, 2020 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)