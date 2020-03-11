The global microbiomes market is poised to grow by USD 544.72 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 30% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Microbiomes Market Analysis Report by Application (Therapeutics and Diagnostics), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases. In addition, the growing focus on developing biosensors and genetic circuits is anticipated to boost the growth of the microbiomes market.

The demand for the development of efficient and effective therapeutics and diagnostic technologies is increasing due to the growing prevalence of diseases such as endocrine and metabolic disorders, inflammatory diseases, cancer, non-gastrointestinal, and gastrointestinal diseases. The healthcare expenditure on patients suffering from diseases is increasing the disease burden. According to the studies, about 16.66% of women and 20% of men around the world are susceptible to develop cancer in their lifetime. Recently, diseases such as C. difficile infection and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are being diagnosed in many individuals. This has increased the need for developing drug candidates as well as microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based technology platforms to treat such diseases. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diseases is expected to showcase a positive outlook for the microbiomes market during the forecast period.

Major Five Microbiomes Market Companies:

4D Pharma Plc

4D Pharma Plc develops Live Biotherapeutics biological products. The company also provides Blautix for IBS-Constipation predominant and IBS-Diarrhoea predominant type patients and MRx0518 for cancer patients. They offer MRx-4DP0004, which is in Phase I/II clinical study of MRx-4DP0004.

ENTEROME SA

ENTEROME SA develops product pipeline of protein therapeutic candidates, small molecules, and short peptides. These therapeutics target cancer including immuno-oncology, and auto-immune disorders. The company provides EB8018/TAK-018, EB7020, EB410, and EB420.

Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. is involved in the discovery and development of potential therapies. The company offers EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are monoclonal microbial product candidates for inflammatory diseases. They also provide EDP1503, which is a monoclonal microbial product candidate for oncology.

Ferring International Center SA

Ferring International Center SA offers products through the following business segments: Reproductive Medicine and Maternal Health, Urology, Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, and Orthopaedics. The company offers RBX2660, which is an enema formulation and RBX7455, which is an oral formulation.

Osel Inc.

Osel Inc. is involved in the development and commercialization of live biotherapeutic products. The company offers LACTIN-V, which is a live biotherapeutic and CBM588, which is an orally-administered Clostridium butyricum. The company also provides MucoCept Technology Platform, which is a proprietary technology.

Microbiomes Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

Microbiomes Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

