Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on industry mapping analysis. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a petrochemical industry client build an IT infrastructure platform and optimize facility operations in one year with industry mapping analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005522/en/

Over the past few years, the global petrochemical industry has been experiencing positive growth and is expected to do so in the coming years. Rising demand for downstream specialty chemicals and capacity additions in the base chemical industry are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the petrochemical market. Though the future looks promising for companies in the petrochemical industry, technological advancements, increasing operational expenses, and the rising need for scalability pose major challenges to petrochemical industry players. As such, petrochemical companies are in the need to map industry developments and streamline operations. We offer industry mapping analysis that can help petrochemical industry players recognize savings while focusing on their core business operations.

By leveraging our industry mapping analysis, we provide granular industry and category-specific insights that will help players in the petrochemical industry scale operations and optimize petrochemical processes. Request a free proposal.

The Business Challenge:

Our client, one of the world's top producers of polyolefins and a leading supplier of petroleum and petrochemical products, based out of San Francisco, wanted to streamline routine duties and make processes accessible and transparent to all levels of staff, from operations to engineering. The company's lack of consistency and transparency created problems around accountability, equipment monitoring, and compliance. The client, therefore, needed an IT infrastructure platform that would guarantee the provision of stable management and provide effective support for their range of application programs. In addition, the petrochemical market client wanted to improve communication across teams in its petrochemical plant and incorporate wireless capabilities for immediate data input and transference to achieve their goal of improved plant communications. The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering industry mapping analysis.

With experience in executing around 30+ projects in the petrochemical industry, we can help you to tackle all the rising market challenges and achieve your strategic objectives. Contact us here.

Our Approach:

To help the petrochemical industry client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of industry mapping analysis, market intelligence engagement, competitive intelligence engagement, and technology assessment study. The engagement also involved analyzing the company's facilities, evaluating its operations, and reviewing its documentation to better understand its processes. Also, the experts at Infiniti Research created a roadmap execution plan.

Infiniti's industry mapping analysis helped the petrochemical industry client to:

Improve communications across teams in the petrochemical plant

Standardize routine equipment checks

Prepare checklists for proper safety and compliance

Automate routine duties and reporting

Improve transparency around accounting

Enable long-term planning around equipment maintenance

Standardize services for digital-ready business operations

Incorporate wireless capabilities to make data accessible to all levels of staff

Maintain high production capacity and efficiency

Identify third-party providers to support in creating a strong IT infrastructure platform

Reduce IT maintenance risks and maximize the utility of available resources

Optimize facility operations and productivity

Achieve annual savings of $11.4 million

Want to gather more insights into this engagement? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with relevant insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005522/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us