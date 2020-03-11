Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market monitoring analysis. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a construction chemicals market client devise market expansion strategy to expand operations to SAARC countries and achieve savings of over $7.8 million in a year.

The global market for construction chemicals is expected to witness positive growth over the coming years, owing to innovative construction procedures and growing construction activities in the Asia-Pacific regions. In addition, rising demand for construction chemicals in end-use industries are likely to propel the growth of the construction chemicals market. However, the construction chemicals market is not completely free of challenges. Rising demand for transparency, export issues, labor cost management hurdles, and stricter environmental regulations are increasing challenges for companies operating in the construction chemicals market. In order to succeed in the long-run, construction chemical manufacturers will need to focus on profitable market opportunities while balancing manufacturing costs. Infiniti's market monitoring analysis can help construction chemical companies keep up with industry transformations and market developments.

The Business Challenge:

Our client, a construction chemicals manufacturer and supplier, based out of New York, encountered stagnant growth and witnessed huge decline in its sales rate for three consecutive years. As a result, the client's valuable customers hesitated to renew contracts with them. As the US construction chemicals market was heavily saturated, the client decided to expand its operations to new regions. To do so, they wanted to gather comprehensive insights into profitable markets, its opportunities, and take approaches to combat market entry challenges coming its way. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market monitoring analysis. By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client wanted to tackle challenges including:

Stricter environmental regulations As environmental regulations were getting stricter day by day, the client wanted to understand the regulatory barriers across various countries for devising a sound expansion strategy.

As environmental regulations were getting stricter day by day, the client wanted to understand the regulatory barriers across various countries for devising a sound expansion strategy. Lack of technical guidance The client wanted to identify the latest technological breakthrough in the construction chemicals market and evaluate the cost of implementation of various technologies.

The client wanted to identify the latest technological breakthrough in the construction chemicals market and evaluate the cost of implementation of various technologies. Lack of insights into government policies The government's frequently changing export policies were making it difficult for the client to meet their obligations on time. The client, therefore, wanted to keep pace with changing policies in the construction chemicals market.

Our Approach:

To help the construction chemicals market client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of market opportunity, market monitoring analysis, market entry research, and technology assessment study. The engagement also involved development of a market forecast and opportunity model to recommend critical success factors for business growth and expansion.

Infiniti's market monitoring analysis helped the construction chemicals industry client to:

Target the SAARC countries for business expansion and devise market entry strategy

Identify niche markets where the construction activities are increasing

Invest into cost effective technologies and enhance business operations

Understand stricter environmental regulations and adopt strategies to comply with changing regulations

Obtain technical guidance and get the best results out of new technologies

Understand in-country and export policies

Improve productivity of existing products

Gain go-to-market recommendations

Gain strategic recommendations for market entry success

Sign new contracts and achieve savings of over $7.8 million in a year

