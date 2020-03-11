Extraordinary Pictures Announces New Film "THE EXTRAORDINARY ORDINARY"

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extraordinary Pictures https://www.extraordpictures.com/ announces The Extraordinary Ordinary. The premier is scheduled for April 21st, 2020, at the Downtown Independence theater. The Extraordinary Ordinary is a story that follows three young adults with a history of mental health issues and how they learn to cope with triggers when old wounds resurface. The film stars Maddison Bullock (Stasis), Alex Montalban (My Dinner With Herve), John Posey (How to Get Away with Murder), and Ana Marte (Need for Speed). A few years after traumatic high school experience, a young photography student moves across the country from New York to Southern California in search of a fresh start. She quickly finds that she is not alone in her struggles with anxiety and depression and learns that the road to recovery is paved with more love, understanding, and community than she ever could have imagined.

"The Extraordinary Ordinary gives young people one of the most important things necessary - conversations, Conversations about learning how to navigate challenging and scary moments in life. To see these scenarios on the screen allows the audience to reflect on the fact that they are not alone in their experiences and even when it's scary, they could be understood and get help when they are willing to speak about what they are experiencing. Kudos to Natalie and her team for creating such a relevant and impactful movie," said Liz A. Garcia performance expert.

"The Extraordinary Ordinary" is a gripping and heartwarming narrative that seeks to challenge the stigmas associated with mental health, trauma, and recovery. The EO recognizes the courage of those young adults struggling in silence everywhere by challenging an outdated narrative and telling compelling and unconventional stories that reflect a commitment to discovering and amplifying awareness of mental health issues. The project was also an official selection at the Los Angeles Diversity Film Festival (LADFF), Glendale International Film Festival (GIFF), and Awareness Film Festival. The film won 'Best Film About Women's Empowerment' at GIFF, and the leading lady, Maddison, won first place as 'Best Actor' at LADFF.

"I have always been more fascinated by films that played late at night on Sundance and IFC. Those were the channels that had introduced me to beautiful, yet haunting films, such as "Thirteen," "Mysterious Skins," and so much more. States Natalie Rodriguez: "These were the stories that kept me up at night, replaying over certain scenes and wondering how important it was (or even why I disagreed) for something to be spoken of or shown. I am sure many know how both 'Thirteen' and "Mysterious Skins" deal with social issues such as self-love, self-harming, sexuality, and drugs."

Extraordinary Pictures is a production company that seeks to entertain and inform. Creating a narrative that inspires awareness and social change. For interview requests or to attend Extraordinary Ordinary movie premier please contact Joseph Benjamin of Prophecy PR - Jbenjamin@prophecypr.com

