WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express Carrier, said that a new four year collective bargaining agreement went into effect on March 9, 2020, covering the airline's Flight Attendants represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, AFL-CIO.



The new agreement includes wage increases for the Flight Attendants and combines two previously separate work groups into one seniority list and contract.



