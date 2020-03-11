Amid Coronavirus Concerns, ClickMeeting Offers Free Access to Video Conferencing Platform for Organizations Affected by the Outbreak

Web-Based Virtual Meeting Software Allows Affected Businesses to Keep Vital Work Flowing

GDANSK, POLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread across the globe, government agencies, businesses, and educational institutions are operating in emergency mode. With demand for remote solutions escalating rapidly, online webinar and meeting platform ClickMeeting is committed to help, giving institutions and businesses free access to its platform.

"These are uncharted times, with so many companies and organizations transitioning to remote work to keep their teams safe," explains ClickMeeting Managing Director Dominika Paciorkowska. "At the same time, there is absolutely critical work that must go on, in emergency planning, healthcare, education and overall business continuity."

That's why the company has offered an extension to the free trial period for its online meeting and webinar platform, from the standard 30 to 90 days.

ClickMeeting enables organizations to host online meetings, continue teaching via virtual classrooms, run live or automated training webinars, and host virtual events with up to 1,000 attendees.

"Here at ClickMeeting, we've been working with NGOs, governmental agencies and educational organizations for over nine years now," Paciorkowska continues. "We know our platform works for them, and we are committed to helping any company or organization with video conferencing, online training and other vital communications during this challenging time."

In addition to extending the free trial period on new accounts to 90 days, the company is scaling up and monitoring its infrastructure to make sure that all users experience the highest level of video streaming quality, despite significant increases in platform activity.

Anyone wishing to create a free account with a 90-day trial period can visit ClickMeeting to sign up, and then simply reach out to the support department to extend the 30-day free trial threefold.

About ClickMeeting:

ClickMeeting was founded in 2011 by leading email marketing platform GetResponse and was spun off as a separate company in 2016 after five years of rapid growth. The team works with a growing number of NGOs, educational institutions, healthcare organizations and businesses of all sizes, providing a complete solution for live and automated webinars, training sessions, online courses and video conferencing.

