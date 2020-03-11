Technavio has been monitoring the mobile phone accessories market and it is poised to grow by USD 22.21 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.Request the latest sample report of 2020-2024

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market 2019-2023

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for wireless phone accessories has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Mobile Phone Accessories Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Mobile Phone Accessories Market is segmented as below:

Product

Protective Cases

Screen Protectors

Headphones and Earphones

Wired Chargers

Power Banks

Portable Speakers

Sd Cards

Wireless Chargers

Batteries

Other Products

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Mobile Phone Accessories Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mobile phone accessories market report covers the following areas:

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Trends

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing focus on improving telecommunication network infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile phone accessories market growth during the next few years.

Mobile Phone Accessories Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the mobile phone accessories market including some of the vendors such as Anker Innovations Limited, Belkin International, Inc., Incipio and SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the mobile phone accessories market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Mobile Phone Accessories Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile phone accessories market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile phone accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile phone accessories market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile phone accessories market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Protective cases Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Screen protectors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Headphones and earphones Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wired chargers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Power banks Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Portable speakers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SD cards Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wireless chargers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Batteries Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Middle East and Africa Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing focus on improving telecommunication network infrastructure

Increasing use of social networking applications

Introduction of innovative mobile phone accessories

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Anker Innovations Limited

Belkin International, Inc.

Incipio, LLC

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Sony Corporation

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

