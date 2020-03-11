

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, stocks have seen some further downside over the course of the trading session on Wednesday. With the steep drop on the day, the major averages have largely offset the strong gains posted in the previous session.



The major averages have moved roughly sideways in recent trading, lingering near their worst levels of the day. The Dow is down 1,079.38 points or 4.3 percent at 23,938.78, the Nasdaq is down 296.29 points or 3.6 percent at 8,047.97 and the S&P 500 is down 111.07 points or 3.9 percent at 2,771.16.



The pullback on Wall Street comes as traders look to cash in on yesterday's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.



Total confirmed coronavirus cases have climbed above 121,000 worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, while the total number of deaths is closing in on 4,400.



Johns Hopkins also said the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has jumped to more than 1,000 from just over 100 a week ago.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that up to 70 percent of the German population could become infected with the coronavirus.



Meanwhile, traders seem to be expressing continued uncertainty about whether expected stimulus measures will be adequate to soften the economic blow from the outbreak.



President Donald Trump briefed Senate Republicans on his proposed economic stimulus package in response to the coronavirus on Tuesday.



White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow declined to specify the dollar amount for the package but confirmed that Trump prefers it include a payroll tax 'holiday' through the end of this year.



On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Labor Department showed a modest increase in consumer prices in the month of February.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index inched up by 0.1 percent in February, matching the uptick seen in January. Economists had expected prices to come in unchanged.



Consumer prices edged higher as higher prices for food and shelter more than offset a steep drop in energy prices.



The report said core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, rose by 0.2 percent for the second consecutive month. The increase in core prices matched economist estimates.



Sector News



Energy stocks continue to turn in some of the market's worst performances in mid-day trading, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the NYSE Arca Oil Index plunging by 7.3 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively. The NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index has also plummeted by 4.9 percent.



The weakness in the sector comes as the price of crude oil for April delivery is slumping $1.17 to $33.19 a barrel after spiking $3.23 to $34.36 a barrel on Tuesday.



Substantial weakness has also emerged among housing stocks, as reflected by the 5.9 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index. The index has tumbled to its lowest intraday level in nine months.



Banking stocks have also moved sharply lower after rebounding along with treasury yields in the previous session, with the KBW Bank Index slumping by 5 percent.



Steel, commercial real estate, computer hardware and utilities stocks are also seeing considerable weakness amid broad based selling pressure.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 0.9 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the downside over the course of the session. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.1 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have shown a notable downturn after seeing initial strength. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 5.3 basis points at 0.801 point.



