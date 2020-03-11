Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 823212 ISIN: DE0008232125 Ticker-Symbol: LHA 
Xetra
11.03.20
17:35 Uhr
10,195 Euro
-0,235
-2,25 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,110
10,170
18:37
10,135
10,220
19:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LUFTHANSA
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG10,195-2,25 %