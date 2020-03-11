Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 11.03.2020 / 17:48 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Stimmrechtsmitteilung 1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Straße, Hausnr.: Venloer Str. 151-153 PLZ: 50672 Ort: Köln Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55 2. Grund der Mitteilung X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund: 3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington,DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika 4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3. 5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 03.03.2020 6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach (Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG 7.b.2.) neu 1,51 % 3,72 % 5,23 % 478.194.257 letzte n/a % n/a % n/a % / Mittei- lung 7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) DE0008232125 0 7.154.761 0,00 % 1,50 % US2515613048 0 63.788 0,00 % 0,01 % Summe 7.218.549 1,51 % b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeit- Stimmrechte Stimmrech- Instruments Verfall raum / Laufzeit absolut te in % Rückübertra- n/a n/a 4.101.660 0,86 % gungsanspruch Nutzungsrechte n/a n/a 612.366 0,13 % Call Options 19/06/2020 - n/a 1.375.000 0,29 % 17/12/2021 Summe 6.089.026 1,27 % b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimmrech- Stimm- Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische te absolut rechte ments Laufzeit Abwicklung in % Swaps 21/04/2020 n/a Bar 9.941.061 2,08 % - 08/08/2024 Put 16/06/2020 n/a Physisch 1.769.140 0,37 % Options - 17/12/2021 Summe 11.710.201 2,45 % 8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen: Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %, %, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder höher höher höher Bank of America % % % Corporation NB Holdings % % % Corporation BofAML Jersey Holdings % % % Limited BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 % % % Limited ML UK Capital Holdings % % % Limited Merrill Lynch % % % International - % % % Bank of America % % % Corporation NB Holdings % % % Corporation Merrill Lynch % % % International, LLC. Merrill Lynch Group % % % Holdings I,L.L.C. BofA Securities Europe % % % SA - % % % Bank of America % % % Corporation NB Holdings % % % Corporation BofA Securities, Inc % % % - % % % Bank of America % % % Corporation NB Holdings % % % Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. % % % Merrill Lynch % % % Professional Clearing Corp - % % % Bank of America % % % Corporation NB Holdings % % % Corporation BAC North America % % % Holding Company Bank of America, % % % National Association - % % % Bank of America % % % Corporation NB Holdings % % % Corporation BAC North America % % % Holding Company Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % % Fenner & Smith Incorporated - % % % Bank of America % % % Corporation NB Holdings % % % Corporation BAC North America % % % Holding Company Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % % Fenner & Smith Incorporated Managed Account % % % Advisors LLC - % % % Bank of America % % % Corporation NB Holdings % % % Corporation BAC North America % % % Holding Company Bank of America, % % % National Association U.S Trust Company of % % % Delaware 9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG) Datum der Hauptversammlung: Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung: Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % % 10. Sonstige Informationen: Datum 06.03.2020 11.03.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Venloer Str. 151-153 50672 Köln Deutschland Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 992533 11.03.2020 °