Findit, Inc.: Findit Inc. CBD Lines Urban CBD Collective and Urban Lifestyle Collective Are Now Available Online at Apollo Hempire.com

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) is expanding its distribution channels of its CBD Topical lines Urban CBD Collective™ and Urban Lifestyle Collective™, with the addition of Apollohempire.com. The line currently consists of over 30 SKUs of topicals that come in 5 different flavors, is now available for online purchases on Apollo Hempire.

Bryce Johnson of Apollo Hempire stated " I know I speak for everyone at Apollo Hempire when I say we are excited about the addition of Urban CBD Collective topicals to our product line up. We have a lot of golfers and other athletes who love the CBD Gum but have asked about topicals for localized relief. Our new partnership with FindIt will allow for us to better serve and give the people what they want."

The lines consist of topical-oils and lotions in a variety of sizes and fragrances. Tinctures are available in sizes 30ml to 120ml, 2oz to 4oz salves and 4oz to 8oz lotions. With the numerous options available, most consumers will be able to purchase a topical that can meet their wants and needs. We also provide a variety of milligrams of CBD isolate in the various sizes. We currently offer between 100 mg to 1000 mg depending on the product(s) you select.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "One of the benefits we saw as a CBD topical line in adding Apollo Hempire to our distribution channel was the difference in our product lines not overlapping. Apollo Hempire currently focuses on CBD gum in a variety of packages and price points. The CBD gum products offered on Apollo Hempire do not interfere with the topical market that Findit, Inc's current CBD line of products focus on. While the topicals tend to be appealing to people that are looking for a different way to apply CBD that is not ingestible, the gum products that Apollo Hempire offers gives consumers the option when shopping on Apollo Hempire to purchase a topical and an ingestible if they choose or one and not the other."

CBD Topical in 5 Flavors 8 ounce Pump 200 MG Isolate No THC Only $38.99

The price points offered on Apollo Hempire are in line with the prices offered on Urban CBD Collective for the same or similar products. Apollo Hempire and Urban CBD Collective have included current COAs from Steep Hill in Arkansas, a third party lab. These reports are available at Urban CBD Collective under the transparency tab.

Blood Orange Topical Tincture 1000 mg 120 ml $69.97

Peter Tosto of Findit, Inc. stated "One of the reasons we were open to having Apollo Hempire offer our lines of CBD Topicals was the youth and knowledge of its founder, Bryce Johnson. After speaking with Bryce on multiple occasions and meeting in person, Findit decided to team up with Bryce and Apollo Hempire to distribute our full line of CBD products."

The price points online are very favorable to our customer base. Tinctures are available in three sizes of 30ml, 60ml, and 120ml and three different amounts of 250mg, 500mg, and 1000mg of CBD Isolate of the highest quality. Our price points have made it possible for consumers who need CBD topical products on an ongoing basis to find and purchase what they need when previously the high cost associated with high quality CBD topical products may have prevented them from doing so.

Blood Orange and Eucalyptus CBD Topical Lotion 2 Pack $69.99

Findit is focusing on the B2C market for its CBD Topical line along with making the products available to retail outlets at wholesale prices in 2020. In 2019 our line Urban CBD Collective was available at TJ Maxx and Marshalls retail stores. Findit has been receiving orders from consumers that previously purchased the products from TJ Maxx and Marshalls.

Retail store owners and e-commerce websites that are looking to carry CBD topical products can add Urban CBD Collective or Urban Lifestyle Collective to their line of products. We currently have 35 SKUs to choose from at prices that are competitive and consumer friendly. Our CBD products are formulated, bottled and labeled in an FDA approved facility in the United States that has been in operation since 1992.

Eucalyptus CBD Salve $14.95

Urban CBD Collective is looking for sales reps throughout the United States that would like to carry our line of topical CBD products. Please contact us today for more information on this opportunity.

About Apollo Hempire

Our mission is simple - To positively and meaningfully impact the lives of others and to always tell the truth. We've been able to personally witness the life changing properties of cannabis and are passionate to share this with others. We aren't selling side effects, we are providing sustainable solutions.

Let me tell you a little about our business beliefs. We're not corporate. We are not your white-collar criminals selling snake oil. We believe in people, not in numbers. Quality over Quantity. Natural never artificial. And we believe in science and facts not propaganda and fear.

So what should you expect from us? Something you've never seen before. It would be inadequate to tell you what to expect from us, because we are dynamic. We are bold. We are different.

We can make you a few promises though. First, we promise that our products will only ever be the best available. Phenomenal quality will never be sacrificed for profits, and we will continue to raise the bar. Flavor and effectiveness is our top priorities.

Second, we promise that everything we do, is with you in mind. Apollo Hempire was started for the benefit of others, this will continue to be the cornerstone of our business. We value customer, partner, and employee feedback and take this into consideration with every action we make. In a world that can sometimes seem so dark, we strive to be a guiding light.

We've come along way, and we are still only getting started.

You can read more about our story in the news or our blog. Here's a link to an article we recently were featured in!

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account.. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

