Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 11-March-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 10-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.8728 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13965175 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 51749 EQS News ID: 995053 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2020 13:07 ET (17:07 GMT)