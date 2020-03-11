Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 11-March-2020 / 18:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 10-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 190.8108 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 106763 CODE: NRGW LN ISIN: LU0533032776 ISIN: LU0533032776 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRGW LN Sequence No.: 51774 EQS News ID: 995105 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2020 13:11 ET (17:11 GMT)