Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFL LN) Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-March-2020 / 18:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 93.9122 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12673000 CODE: INFL LN ISIN: LU1390062245 ISIN: LU1390062245 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFL LN Sequence No.: 51807 EQS News ID: 995179 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2020 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)