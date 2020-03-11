Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist (COUK LN) Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-March-2020 / 18:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 153.6464 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 683001 CODE: COUK LN ISIN: LU1407891602 ISIN: LU1407891602 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COUK LN Sequence No.: 51820 EQS News ID: 995205 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2020 13:19 ET (17:19 GMT)