Technavio has been monitoring the fraud detection and prevention market and it is poised to grow by USD 25.47 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005501/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increase in data theft across the globe has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is segmented as below:
End-User
- Retail
- Energy and Utilities
- Telecom and It
- BFSI
- Others
Geographic Segmentation
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30150
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fraud detection and prevention market report covers the following areas:
- Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size
- Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Trends
- Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies use of blockchain technology in fraud detection and prevention as one of the prime reasons driving the fraud detection and prevention market growth during the next few years.
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fraud detection and prevention market, including some of the vendors such as Fiserv, IBM, Oracle and SAP and SAS Institute. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fraud detection and prevention market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fraud detection and prevention market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the fraud detection and prevention market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fraud detection and prevention market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fraud detection and prevention market vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- BFSI Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Telecom and IT Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Energy and utilities Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Fiserv
- IBM
- Oracle
- SAP
- SAS Institute
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005501/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/