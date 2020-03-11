Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 11-March-2020 / 20:32 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank informs that its PDMR Herman Gref CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board made transactions in Sberbank's ordinary shares (identification code - RU0009029540). Details of the transaction are in the document attached. Attachment Document title: PDMR_Notification_Gref Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=AXHAPHKLNI [1] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 51913 EQS News ID: 995211 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a88fd2537f3e93fd3a5f612796bfcd0&application_id=995211&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2020 13:32 ET (17:32 GMT)