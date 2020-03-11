Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JB8N ISIN: US80585Y3080 Ticker-Symbol: SBNC 
Tradegate
11.03.20
20:25 Uhr
9,200 Euro
-1,025
-10,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,150
9,204
20:32
9,200
9,254
20:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SBERBANK
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR9,200-10,02 %