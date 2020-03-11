Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JLZV ISIN: NL0000360618 Ticker-Symbol: IHCB 
Tradegate
11.03.20
16:50 Uhr
11,270 Euro
-0,510
-4,33 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
SBM OFFSHORE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SBM OFFSHORE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,000
11,255
19:55
11,055
11,090
19:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2020 | 19:41
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SBM Offshore N.V.: Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

March 11, 2020

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$165 million) share repurchase program for the period March 5, 2020 through March 11, 2020.

The repurchases were made under the EUR150 million share repurchase program announced on and effective from February 13, 2020. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period February 13, 2020 through March 11, 2020 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investor Relations Center of the Company's website.

Share Repurchase Program
Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:
Total Repurchase Amount EUR 150,000,000
Cumulative Repurchase Amount EUR 62,754,874
Cumulative Quantity Repurchased 4,465,084
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price EUR 14.05
Start Date February 13, 2020
End Date 2020
Percentage of program completed as at March 11, 2020 41.84%
Overview of details of last 5 trading days:
Trade DateQuantity RepurchasedAverage Purchase PriceSettlement Amount
March 5, 2020 212,000 EUR 14.69 EUR 3,114,795
March 6, 2020 397,000 EUR 13.84 EUR 5,495,997
March 9, 2020 414,000 EUR 11.65 EUR 4,822,146
March 10, 2020 454,000 EUR 11.55 EUR 5,243,846
March 11, 2020 487,000 EUR 11.36 EUR 5,534,697
Total11,964,000EUR 12.33EUR 24,211,481
1All shares purchased on Euronext Amsterdam

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore's current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on February 13, 2020, details of which are available on its website.

Corporate Profile

The Company's main activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life extension of floating production solutions for the offshore energy industry over the full lifecycle. The Company is market leading in leased floating production systems, with multiple units currently in operation.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company employs approximately 4,450 people worldwide spread over offices in our key markets, operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of vessels.

SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies.

Where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and /or its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies "SBM Offshore" or "the Company" are sometimes used for convenience.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

The Management Board
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, March 11, 2020

Financial CalendarDateYear
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders April 8 2020
Trading Update 1Q 2020 - Press Release May 14 2020
Half Year 2020 Earnings - Press Release August 6 2020
Trading Update 3Q 2020 - Press Release November 12 2020
Full Year 2020 Earnings - Press Release February 11 2021


For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Bert-Jaap Dijkstra
Group Treasurer and IR

Telephone: +31 (0) 20 236 3222
Mobile: +31 (0) 6 21 14 10 17
E-mail: bertjaap.dijkstra@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations
Vincent Kempkes
Group Communications Director

Telephone: +31 (0) 20 236 3170
Mobile: +31 (0) 6 25 68 71 67
E-mail: vincent.kempkes@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of the Company's business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. Certain such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would be", "expects" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or the negative thereof, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this release as anticipated, believed, or expected. SBM Offshore NV does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Nothing in this press release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Attachment

  • Weekly-Press-Release-11.03.20 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/89cdbd26-ac7b-4e81-918f-592ffb9b3ee5)
SBM OFFSHORE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)