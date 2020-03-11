Technavio has been monitoring the yoga apparel market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.4 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Yoga Apparel Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing number of yoga practitioners has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Yoga Apparel Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Yoga Apparel Market is segmented as below:

Product

Bottom Wear

Top Wear

Accessories

End-user

Men

Women

Geographic Segmentation

Americas

APAC

EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research

Yoga Apparel Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our yoga apparel market report covers the following areas:

Yoga Apparel Market Size

Yoga Apparel Market Trends

Yoga Apparel Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies introduction of new technologies and features in yoga apparel as one of the prime reasons driving the yoga apparel market growth during the next few years.

Yoga Apparel Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the yoga apparel market, including some of the vendors such as adidas, Hanesbrands, lululemon athletica, Nike and PUMA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the yoga apparel market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Yoga Apparel Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist yoga apparel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the yoga apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the yoga apparel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of yoga apparel market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Bottom wear Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Top wear Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Accessories Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Women Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Men Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EMEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Other prominent drivers

Market challenges

Other prominent challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of new technologies and features in yoga apparel

Growing memberships in health and fitness clubs

Increasing popularity of customized yoga apparel

Other prominent trends

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

adidas

Hanesbrands

lululemon athletica

Nike

PUMA

Under Armour

VF Corporation

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

