Technavio has been monitoring the microcontroller market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.74 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing use of microcontrollers in automobiles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Microcontroller Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Microcontroller Market is segmented as below:

Product

32-bit Microcontrollers

8-bit Microcontrollers

16-bit Microcontrollers

Application

Automotive

Consumer Devices

Industrial

Others

Geographic Segmentation

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Microcontroller Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our microcontroller market report covers the following areas:

Microcontroller Market Size

Microcontroller Market Trends

Microcontroller Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies development of edge computing as one of the prime reasons driving the microcontroller market growth during the next few years.

Microcontroller Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the microcontroller market, including some of the vendors such as Infineon Technologies, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors and Renesas Electronics and STMicroelectronics. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the microcontroller market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Microcontroller Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist microcontroller market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the microcontroller market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the microcontroller market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of microcontroller market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

32-bit microcontrollers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

8-bit microcontrollers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

16-bit microcontrollers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consumer devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EMEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Americas Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of edge computing

Adoption of external flash memory for microcontrollers

Growing implementation of automation technologies across the industries and the emergence of Industry 4.0

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Infineon Technologies

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

STMicroelectronics

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

