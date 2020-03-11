The Express Wire: Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) Partners With Topps to Bring Collectible Cards to Life on the Blockchain

WAX, the all-in-one blockchain platform that enables developers to create, sell and trade digital goods partners with the most prestigious producer of trading cards and collectibles in the world Topps, in a mission to empower businesses to profit from the next era of digital commerce



GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / WAX and The Topps Company, the most prestigious global producer of trading cards for MLB, Star Wars, WWE and Garbage Pail Kids, unveiled a historic partnership to bring their vast licensing portfolio to the WAX Blockchain.





Utilizing WAX's blockchain technology, fans around the world can soon discover, collect and trade officially-licensed digital Topps collectibles. Collectibles can be seamlessly sold, or traded instantly and securely, with anyone across the world. With blockchain collectibles, collectors can enjoy the fun of trading and sharing digital cards with others around the world through a secure and efficient medium. The digital cards are authenticated and tracked using WAX Blockchain technology to ensure providence and security.

The first Topps blockchain trading cards will launch in Spring 2020 and will be available for purchase online using a credit card and the WAX Cloud Wallet, the most user-friendly blockchain wallet today. To get on the waitlist (and enter to win cards!), visit topps.wax.io.

"Over the years, collectors of Topps trading cards have enjoyed the thrill of ripping open a pack of cards. This partnership allows us to bring that memorable collectible experience to an even wider audience. Our Garbage Pail Kids blockchain product will highlight recent advancements in technology and continues Topps' history of developing innovative products," said Tobin Lent, Vice President, General Manager of Topps Digital.

Topps trading cards have regularly sold in secondary markets for hundreds of thousands of dollars, so it's critical that WAX Blockchain technology guarantee Topps cards are authentic and that trades are secured.

By interacting with Garbage Pail Kids cards on the WAX Blockchain, anyone can see the details of the cards' information and trading history. This enables everyone involved to make informed purchases, sales, and trades, with anyone else in the world - instantly.

The blockchain records every aspect of every card's transaction and stores it forever. These blockchain records can't be changed by anyone, and can be seen by everyone. Therefore, since the blockchain removes all uncertainty, there's no need to take a chance with a buyer or seller or blindly trust another trader.

Data for Garbage Pail Kids cards on the blockchain includes:

Detailed product specifications for each card including the date it was created, its rarity, images of the card, proof of its authenticity, and more. With this information, collectors know exactly which cards they are trading - no guesswork, no need to trust or verify other traders.

Comprehensive ownership records that show who traded the card and when. Since everyone can see its full ownership history, no one can ever fake ownership of a card.

Complete trade and sale history including how much money was paid for the cards and when. No one can ever fake previous sale prices or dates.

"Topps is bringing their collectibles to the forefront of digital innovation and is determined to leverage the opportunities that the blockchain can provide. I believe the WAX Blockchain will have an important and positive impact on Topps future business models and the way they engage their fanbase. We are very pleased to welcome Topps in the WAX family of dApps," said Evan Vandenberg, Director at WAX.



About WAX (Worldwide Asset eXchange)

WAX is an all-in-one blockchain platform enabling developers to easily create, sell and trade digital goods to empower businesses to profit from the next era of digital commerce. For more information, please visit wax.io and follow along on Twitter, YouTube, and Telegram.

Worldwide Asset eXchange™, WAX is a trademark and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange.

About The Topps Company, Inc.

Founded in 1938, Topps is the leading creator and marketer of sports and related cards, entertainment products, and distinctive confectionery. Topps entertainment products include the NFL, MLB, UFC, MLS, WWE and other trading cards, sticker album collections, and collectible games. The Company's confectionery brands include Bazooka® bubble gum, Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop® and Juicy Drop ® Pop lollipops. For additional information, visit Sports Cards and Entertainment Cards at Topps.com and follow us on facebook at facebook.com/Topps, on twitter @Toppscards, and now on Instagram @ToppsSports.

