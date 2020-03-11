

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Commerce Department has extended Huawei Technologies' temporary general license, which allows US companies to continue doing business with Chinese counterpart until May 15.



This is now the fourth time Huawei has been granted such an extension. The U.S. Commerce Department has issued a series of extensions of the temporary license and had previously extended it until April 1.



Last May, the Trump administration had blacklisted Huawei citing national security concerns. However, the company was still allowed to do business with US companines for components that 'do not pose a threat to national security'.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department has issued a request seeking public input on whether it should issue future extensions. The Commerce Department also asked about the costs associated with ending the licenses.



All concerned parties have until March 25 to express their opinion to the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). The press release also mentions that these postponements are intended to allow US companies to find alternatives to Huawei equipment, services and software.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HUAWEI-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de